God of War Ragnarok art makes it even more clear that Freya's the villain

New God of War Ragnarok artwork really doubles down on Freya's transformation into the sequel's villain. Well, one of them at least.

Just yesterday on July 7, PlayStation Arabia posted the God of War Ragnarok image seen just below to their official Twitter account. The image itself highlights Freya attacking both Kratos and Atreus, particularly the former, while the two heroes try to haul back what looks like a deer on a cart sled.

Spoilers for God of War (2018) follow - you have been warned.

If you recognize this imagery, that's because Freya attacking Kratos and Atreus on a sled actually first appeared back in the debut trailer (opens in new tab) for God of War Ragnarok, where we saw the former ally leap out at the God of War himself, armed with what looked like a mystical sword.

This time though, we're seeing the same imagery from a slightly different perspective. The new angle of the older image makes it look as though Freya is specifically gunning for Kratos, which is probably no accident, given that he only went and murdered her beloved son in 2018's God of War reboot.

Does this mean Freya might not have a quarrel with Atreus? It's entirely possible, given how close the two became in the reboot game. After accidentally shooting Freya's boar with an arrow in the early hours of the game, the two become good friends by the end of the adventure. Apart from the whole murder of her child, obviously.

We don't have too long to wait until answers about Freya's true intentions, because the God of War Ragnarok release date has finally been confirmed for November 9 for both PS4 and PS5 alike. While old established characters like Atreus and Freya are obviously back, there'll be newcomers like the imposing Thor to contend with. Would Freya work with the Asgardians to get revenge on Kratos?

