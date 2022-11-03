God of War fan prepares for Ragnarok by destroying the game's hardest boss in just 13 seconds

The world might be waiting (im)patiently for God of War Ragnarok to be released next week but some people are still hard at work grinding their way through 2018's God of War. And one of them just destroyed the game's infamous Sigrun in just 13 seconds.

To say that Sigrun has driven plenty of gamers to distraction is an understatement, but it was no trouble for Reddit user AhmedRoasko, who posted to their feat to Reddit yesterday. In that video we get to see them take on the Valkyrie Queen in a way that few could muster — and it's such a good watch that it's almost a shame that it's all over so quickly.

AhmedRoasko even outlined what you can do to try and mimic this feat, although it's likely a little more complicated than just equipping a few items.

The full list of gear features the full set of Zeus armor, which features the Glass Ballista skill, "massively increasing" the damage that Kratos deals with his standard attack, as well as the damage he takes. The strategy also leans heavily on the Talisman of the Realms, which temporarily slows surrounding enemies. Kratos' stats get boosted further by the Heart of Vanaheim and Bestla's Frozen Shard enchantments, the latter of which offers even more Strength when paired with the Mists of Helheim runic attack. Rounding out the effort are the Grips of the Forgotten Flame, which offer a chance to boost Kratos' Strength stat even more with any successful hit.

Essentially, it's a glass cannon approach. Slam into Sigrun at the start of the fight, freeze her in place with Talisman of the Realms, and hope you can dish out enough damage before she breaks out of her temporal prison.

Beating God of War Valkyries isn't an easy job no matter what, but destroying Sigrun like this is going to take plenty of practice, even with all the right stuff equipped. Still, you've got a week to kill before God of War Ragnarok — what are you waiting for?

Looking to get better at the game without earning yourself a potential world record? Check out our God of War guide and we'll show you tips, tricks, and walkthroughs of all the best bits.