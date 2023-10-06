Goated Baldur's Gate 3 sound designer learned blacksmithing IRL to make the RPG's realistic metal clanking noises

An extremely dedicated Baldur's Gate 3 sound designer learned blacksmithing in real life in order to forge metal foot guards to create realistic "metal clank" noises for Larian's acclaimed RPG.

Sound designer Glenn Gullskjegg Goa recently uploaded a video titled "Baldur's Gate 3: Sabaton armor for recording session," in which a person clad in metal armor - at least from the ankles down - can be seen clanking around in various stepping and dancing motions.

"In Baldur's Gate 3, when you wear shoes with metal on them, we wanted them to have a unique sound layer of metal clanks," reads the caption. "I made some sabatons in the forge (I learned blacksmithing) and recorded an hour session of walking on various surfaces with them loosely on."

According to their Twitter bio, Goa also "made fireball and Monk sounds" for Baldur's Gate 3, and now I'm intensely curious to see what sort-of real-life research and dedication went into the authenticity of those noises. Here's hoping for a future video in which Goa learns wizardry and shoots fireballs from their hands, all to create a more realistic Baldur's Gate 3 Monk.

Joking aside, this is exactly the kind of attention to detail that makes Baldur's Gate 3 so quietly immersive. Yes, the writing and world-building are superb, but subtler details like true-to-life sound design can go a long way in helping you suspend your disbelief while playing.

Larian's latest is a massive adventure that's all the more daunting if you haven't played previous games in the series and aren't a D&D fan, but fear not, here are some Baldur's Gate 3 tips to get you started on the right path.