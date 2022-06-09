Goat Simulator 3 has four player co-op for even more carnage

Goat Simulator 3 is launching with four-player co-op later this year in 2022.

Just earlier today at the Summer Game Fest, Goat Simulator 3 was unveiled to the world for the very first time. You can see the full trailer just below, in what started out eerily reminiscent of a Dead Island 2 trailer, before cutting to the goats causing carnage, indicating that it was, in fact, another Goat Simulator game.

Gather your herd, it's time for udder chaos. Wishlist #GoatSimulator3 now, exclusive to PC on the Epic Games Store! https://t.co/NN0TcKqzqM pic.twitter.com/YbmW6e2owlJune 9, 2022

Except this time, there's co-op with up to four players joining in on the action. Whereas previously Goat Simulator games have been focused on one player literally causing as much carnage as possible, now you can squad up with three other players/goats for even more mayhem.

It sure looks like we'll be venturing to warmer climates for the latest game in the ongoing Goat Simulator saga, if the new trailer is anything to go by. Previously, other games have ventured into space, and even into undead territory, but it looks like things will be sticking in the present for this new game.

Right now, there isn't a set release date for Goat Simulator 3, but we know it'll be launching at some point later this year in 2022. When it does eventually arrive though, it'll be coming to PC, and both new and last-gen consoles alike, so you don't have to worry about grabbing a new-gen machine to get in on the action.

