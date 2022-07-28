Goat Simulator 3 gets a November release date and an udder-ly disturbing new trailer

Goat Simulator 3 has finally got its release date along with a disturbing new trailer.

Today, July 28, developer Coffee Stain Studios has revealed that the third instalment of the strange little sim will release on November 17 and will be available on PC - exclusively via the Epic Games Store - as well as on Xbox Series X /S and PS5 .

As we’ve come to expect from Goat Simulator, the release date announcement was revealed alongside a strange and slightly disturbing new trailer. We’d love to describe what happens in the video, but frankly, we can’t. You’ll have to watch it below to experience the udder-ly indescribable goat shenanigans.

You can pre-order the game as of today, with three different versions to choose from. Firstly, we’ve got the Goat Simulator 3 Pre-Udder Edition, which comes with additional in-game pre-order gear. If you want even more bang for your buck, there’s also the Goat Simulator 3 Digital Downgrade Edition, which comes with a ton of familiar remastered content from past Goat Simulator adventures.

If you’re the ultimate Goat Simulator fan though, there’s another version which is perfect for you. Launching alongside these editions in November is the collector's edition aptly named the 'Goat in a Box Edition.' This version comes with not only a physical version of the game, but also a bunch of extras, including: A custom goat box, a goat plushie to store in it, a steelbook case, three postcards, a double-sided poster, and some digital extras too. This version is only available to EU and ANZ regions though.