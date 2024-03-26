Veena Sud, showrunner for Amazon's upcoming Girl with the Dragon Tattoo TV reboot, has a rather exciting update on the series.

"I have a classic television show coming out for Amazon, Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, another angry woman out to get the bad guys and the monsters. So, I'm really excited about that, bringing it to television after 15–20 years," Sud told ScreenRant. "It's been kind of in the stratosphere, and there's so much to talk about today that was relevant back then – when Stieg Larsson first published the books, the trilogy –about female rage, about abuse, about the emergence of racism, white nationalism. All of the things, 20 years later, here we are, it's super relevant today. So far, just pursuing kind of outlier women has always been the thing I love, so I'm really excited about that."

A TV adaptation of Larsson's critically acclaimed book series was first announced back in May 2020, with Amazon set to produce a reimagining of Lisbeth Salander's harrowing journey. Noomi Rapace and Rooney Mara both played Lisbeth in two different films based on the series, the first being a 2009 Swedish production directed by Niels Arden Oplev and an immensely successful Academy Award-nominated adaptation directed by David Fincher in 2011.

Sud is perhaps best known for creating the Netflix crime drama Seven Seconds, based on the Russian film The Major, and directing Blumhouse's twisted thriller The Lie starring Joey King.

Continued Sud: "Well, it's a little bit under wraps right now, so I can't reveal too much other than to say, Welcome to female rage. It's strong, it's powerful, and it's going to take some s--t down in the next few years. So, I'm excited that we get to see, again, a new version of a woman who just refuses to follow the rules."

Prime Video's The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo does not yet have a release date. David Fincher's The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo is available to stream now on Netflix. For more on Amazon, check out our list of the 31 best shows on Amazon Prime Video to watch right now.