Ghost of Tsushima devs confirm side quests, flute-playing, and more in Q&A sesh

The Ghost of Tsushima State of Play gave us 18 minutes of new footage and an extended look at exploration and combat - but wait, there's more. Sucker Punch answered a bunch of burning questions for the official PlayStation Blog , and there's a lot to take away from the devs' answers.

First, you can play the flute whenever you like. Really, you can just pull it out and play a tune while looking at some of the breathtaking landscapes Ghost of Tsushima will inevitably be full of. What a lovely little dose of serenity we're in store for.

As far as weapons go, it looks like Sucker Punch is playing it close to the chest. Jin will have his katana, a family heirloom, as his main weapon. Some of his abilities and tactics will grow as Jin moves towards becoming the feared samurai warrior known only as the Ghost - he'll get a bow for taking down enemies at a distance, throwable kunai, and smoke bombs. But Sucker Punch "won't share all of these abilities before launch, we'd like to have something for players' discovery," according to Jason Connell.

There's also no karma system in Ghost of Tsushima, as Sucker Punch is "telling one story for Jin." So whether you choose to fight like a Samurai or like a Ghost/Ninja, it won't affect the story. Player choice is about giving players the freedom to play through encounters in their own way, or to mix and match armor sets to their liking. "No matter what your preferred means of attack, be it swords or stealth, the legend of the Ghost will grow," says Nate Fox.

Ghost of Tsushima will have side quests, some of which may reward players with special armor sets. There will be characters with their own journeys, and a chance to dive deep into their stories - these side quests "offer some of the best rewards in the game". Look for these characters and side stories in towns you encounter along Jin's travels.

Some other interesting tidbits include: dynamic weather, a day/night cycle, specific aggressive animals that will offer upgrade resources once defeated, interchangeable armor, and ways to improve Jin's sword. For the entire Q&A sesh, head to the official PlayStation blog post here .