Ghost of Tsushima custom PS4 controller is painted immaculately

If you're a fan of custom controllers, this Ghost of Tsushima-themed DualShock 4 is a feast for your eyes.

Just below, you can check out a post on the Ghost of Tsushima subreddit, where one fan decided to paint one their DualShock 4 controllers to resemble Sucker Punch's game. They've done an absolutely spectacular job, with fine white grass sweeping in from the bottom of the controller, and some incredible attention to detail with the red leaves of Tsushima.

In a reply to the original post, another user on the Ghost of Tshushima subreddit wondered if the paint would wear off over time through use. The creator reassured them that it wouldn't, since they actually sprayed the controller with the same finisher that they use for painting miniatures like those from Games Workshop's Warhammer range.

Ghost of Tsushima has been back in the news somewhat over the last few months, adding in a multiplayer mode complete with Raid missions. Sucker Punch's game maintains a smooth 60 frames per second on the PS5, and Sony revealed that the game had surpassed 5 million copies sold worldwide as of last month in November.

Elsewhere in custom controller news, one user painted their PS5 DualSense controller black last month in November. This is unfortunately as close as we're getting to a black version of the DualSense controller (for now, at least), but it was an incredibly convincing coat of paint.

If you're still working your way through Tsushima's immense island world, you can head over to our full Ghost of Tsushima map guide for a complete overview of the island.