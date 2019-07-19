Get started with Dungeons & Dragons with a ton of great deals on guides and rulebooks

Whether you've been watching a lot of Stranger Things and want to get in on Dungeons & Dragons because you want to see what you're missing out on, or you're a wizened player needing new gear, these hefty Amazon discounts are for you.

Right now, you can pick up a slew of D&D loot on the cheap to either get you started down the path of fantasy and creation with only your imagination as your guide – or just update your stores of books to get with the times.

Snag the Dungeons & Dragons Core Rulebooks Gift Set at Amazon for just $85, which is 50% off its normal price of $170. You get everything you need to start playing: Player's Handbook, Dungeon Master's Guide, Monster Manual, a DM Screen, and a special slipcase to keep it all in, or give it away to someone who hasn't yet experienced the joy of D&D just yet.

If you'd prefer to buy everything piecemeal, you can nab the Dungeons & Dragons Starter Set now for just $13 (save $8), the Monster Manual for $27 (save $23), the Dungeon Master's guide for $32 (save $19), and the Player's Handbook for $29 (save $21). Time to get down to some serious DMing.

Dungeons & Dragons Dungeon Master's Guide is $32 at Amazon (save $19)

Learn how to run your own D&D campaign with this handy guide that you can grab for a steal during this awesome sale.



Prefer something a little different than Dungeons & Dragons for tabletop play? Peruse some of the best board games currently available. Or, check out our picks for the best board games for 2 players.

