Get an early look at three of the people who will inherit the power of The Sentry

The Sentry is one of Marvel's most enigmatic characters, with a strange metatextual origin and a terrible dark side that threatens the Marvel Universe even as he tries to save it. But the original Sentry is dead, and now Marvel is introducing some of the people who will take on the awesome, terrible power that Robert Reynolds has left behind.

And yes, that's right - people. There won't be just one new hero in the upcoming relaunched Sentry title from writer Jason Loo and artist Luigi Zagaria, but several people who inherit the powers and memories of Robert Reynolds - and perhaps even the curse of the Void that comes with them.

Marvel has released an early look at three of the characters who will star in the new Sentry series, along with a whole array of variant covers for The Sentry #1, all seen here:

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"The Sentry is dead, but ordinary people all over the world are suddenly manifesting his powers and experiencing snippets of Bob Reynolds’ memories. But not everyone can be trusted with such responsibility, sparking a violent conflict to control the Sentry’s legacy," reads Marvel's official description of the new Sentry #1.

"Will one of them survive long enough to emerge as the new Sentry? Or will their newfound power destroy them? When Misty Knight and Jessica Jones cross paths in search of answers, they open an investigation that will change everything you think you know about the Sentry!"

But the new characters won't be alone in the story, which also stars Jessica Jones and Misty Knight as the work to unravel the mystery of the new Sentries.

"This entire series is a mystery where we follow Jessica Jones and Misty Knight as they figure out these catastrophic accidents caused by random strangers with the Sentry’s powers," explains writer Jason Loo. "You’re going to witness a bunch of origin stories, like Mallory Gibbs, a writer for Front Line news who lives with cerebral palsy. Farhad Anand is a mutant keeping a low profile as a DoorDish bicycle courier. And Ryan Topper, a teenage fanboy who gets to live his dream of becoming a super hero. And there are a few more further into the story. But the real question is….how are they all connected to Robert Reynolds?"

The Sentry #1 goes on sale December 6.

Could the Sentry be the secret role played by Stephen Yeun in the upcoming Thunderbolts movie?