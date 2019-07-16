Get an awesome iBuyPower gaming PC for $200 off during Prime Day

The Amazon Prime Day game deals are burning up all across the world's largest digital merchant, and amidst the frenzy are some discounts on some of the best gaming PCs. A *cough* prime example is this iBuyPower machine, the elegantly named Slate 2 070iV2, currently down $200, only $900 at Amazon.

This Slate 2 packs a GTX 1660, which takes some of Nvidia's advanced Turing architecture and slaps it into the previous generation's shell, and a very capable Intel Core-i7 8700 CPU. It's got 16GB of RAM, plenty for the current generation of games, and a speedy 280GB SSD paired with a more spacious 1TB HDD. It's a great machine for 1080p at really high frame rates, and can also easily handle most games at 1440p Ultra.

It's a great, well constructed machine, and of course comes with the peace of mind of warranty support, and the convenience of not having to assemble a bunch of components yourself. If you're looking for a great, powerful gaming machine, and want to pay less than you would going the DIY route, this Slate 2 is an excellent choice.

