Get 51% off a year of PlayStation Plus right now

If you're looking for a PS Plus deal, this offer has your name on it. You can currently grab 12 months of the service for just $29.99 on CDKeys, a saving of 51% overall. That means you can be stocked up in time for PS5 this November. Oh, and don't worry if you already have an active subscription. Remember, cheap PlayStation Plus deals can be stacked. Just make sure you're using a US account - sadly, this code is not compatible with EU or UK PSN subs.

A PlayStation Plus membership is borderline essential if you're gaming on a PS4 or have a PS5 pre-order on the way. Because PS Plus is needed to play the majority of games online, it's a vital purchase that becomes even better value with a massive discount like this one. Seeing as you get a few free games each month, it's a bargain.

If you are intending to use your new PS Plus deal on the PlayStation 5, it'll unlock access to the PlayStation Plus Collection. This is a bundle of 18 top-tier PS4 games to play on the next-gen system, ranging from God of War to Uncharted 4.

