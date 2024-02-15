Delayed sequel to Gerald Butler's underrated 2020 disaster movie starts filming soon

The long-delayed sequel to the Gerard Butler-led disaster pic Greenland is set to start filming soon.

Titled Greenland: Migration, the sequel reunites Butler with director Ric Roman Waugh and writer Chris Sparling who co-wrote the new screenplay with Mitchell Lafortune. Production is set to begin in April.

The 2020 film saw Butler star John Garrity, a structural engineer who, along with his wife Allison (Morena Baccarin) and diabetic son Nathan (Roger Dale Floyd), must flee Atlanta and find safety after a comet threatens to destroy the planet. The cast also included David Denman, Hope Davis, Roger Dale, Andrew Bachelor, Merrin Dungey, Holt McCallany, and Scott Glenn.

The pic was originally scheduled for a US theatrical release before being delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic and heading to streaming on Max and Prime Video, earning around $32 million from VOD sales. Greenland was released to international audiences later in 2020, earning $52 million at the global box office against a $35 million budget. Critics praised the film, calling it a "B-level blockbuster."

Per Variety, the sequel, first announced in 2021, takes place directly after the end of the first film and sees the Garrity family embark on a "perilous journey across what’s left of Europe to find a new home." Butler and Baccarin are confirmed to reprise their roles.

Greenland: Migration does not yet have a release date.