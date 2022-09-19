Genshin Impact bug turns Barbara into a broken Dendro Bloom bomber

A newly discovered Genshin Impact bug has turned the weak four-star healer Barbara into an utterly broken Dendro Bloom bomber.

Barbara ranks pretty low on our Genshin Impact character list due to her virtually non-existent personal damage and limited utility, but it turns out the Hydro ring generated by her elemental skill becomes absolutely unstoppable when paired with the new Dendro element released in update 3.0. This video shared by Twitter user hxg_diluc helps demonstrate how:

Another Barbara 40s 12-3 Abyss VideoCredit:https://t.co/AqQlvCPgdD pic.twitter.com/CyG1XTNjHzSeptember 18, 2022 See more

There's some pretty complex elemental math going on under the hood here. Hydro and Dendro trigger the Bloom reaction which spawns a Dendro core. These cores can be used for the Hyperbloom or Burgeon sub-reactions, or you can let them detonate on their own after a few seconds. However, you can also force cores to explode by spawning more than five at once, as this will pop the oldest core to maintain the core entity limit.

This is where the bug comes in. Barbara's elemental skill normally applies Hydro to nearby enemies every few seconds, but for some reason, it's currently reapplying Hydro almost every time a Dendro core is spawned. This makes Barbara apply a metric ton of Hydro and trigger just as many Bloom reactions, flooding the screen with Dendro bombs which instantly detonate as the game struggles to keep up.

The short version is that combining Barbara's skill with even a single Dendro character – including the surprisingly good Dendro Traveler, one of many units who were buffed in update 3.0 – can instantly delete everything nearby. This is one of the strongest and most consistent bugs in Genshin Impact's history, so it's no surprise that developer Hoyoverse is already aware of it. The latest in-game patch notes read:

"Presently, Dendro cores produced by Bloom reactions would cause some characters' skill effects to be triggered incorrectly. We are diagnosing the issue and will fix the problem in future updates."

It sounds like the Barbara Bloom bug won't be fixed until the release of update 3.1 at the earliest, so enjoy it while you can.