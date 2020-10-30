Genshin Impact bug allows you to have five active party members

The latest Genshin Impact bug allows you to have up to five active members in your party.

A video published to the Genshin Impact subreddit, by user FaydeCSGO , demonstrates how the bug is possible. There are quite a few steps to the bug, and it can only be implemented on PC, but let’s break it down.

First of all, you should have your original four-member party setup, this can be however you like, and you’re going to want to purposefully kill the character that you want to use for the fifth slot later.

Next, you have to hit the dead character’s number on the right and alt-click the main menu at the same time. Then you’re going to want to change the dead character to a new character in the party selection screen.

Afterwards, eat any revival food to bring your character back to life and they should appear as a fifth party member on the right-hand side of your screen if you did everything correctly. Sounds tricky, but watch it in action down below.

With the bug, you’re able to freely switch between all five party members, giving you even more gameplay options. It’s actually a really great feature. We don’t expect the bug to last very much longer, as developers MiHoYo are planning on updating the game with a big patch in November that will fix known bugs.

This isn’t Genshin Impact’s first gameplay bug either. Another video posted to the same subreddit showed how you can execute a bug that will launch the character Bennett into the air using one of his abilities.

Genshin Impact is a free-to-play open world RPG and has been growing in popularity since its release in September.