Genshin Impact players are finding creative ways to murder pigeons

Genshin Impact players are finding some very unique ways of turning the pigeons of Mondstadt into food. A video posted to the Genshin Impact subreddit by user MisterBit130 demonstrates just how creative players are getting.

In the video it shows the player controlling Bennett, one of many playable characters in Genshin’s open world. The player then slowly shimmies their way over to the bridge that leads into the city of Monstadt and to where the pigeons are located. They then position themselves carefully in the right spot and use Bennett’s Passion Overload ability, but before the action can be finalised, they open the menu which pauses the ability animation and opens the in-game photo mode.

To execute the trick that will obliterate the pigeons, the player has used a known Bennett bug which makes the character launch high up into the air after turning on the ‘hide character’ option in the photo mode, allowing the perfect view of the attack.

Just as Bennett lands his attack, slamming to the ground, the player switches to character Quiqi, who finishes the pigeons with another final blow. The only thing left are a bunch of Fowl drumsticks lying on the ground in front of Timmie.

The title of the video suggests that you may also be able to use characters Venti and Diluc to execute the trick as well. Poor Timmie has no one left.

Genshin Impact is a free-to-play open world RPG with playable co-op that was released in September on console and PC. In its first two weeks, the game grossed $100m through its monetized gacha system, and was able to recoup its development costs in just 12 days .

More updates are scheduled to arrive in Genshin Impact very soon, with a big patch expected to go live in December.