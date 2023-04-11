Genshin Impact 3.6 release time explained

With the Genshin Impact 3.6 release time looming, we're now just hours away from the release of yet another chunk of Sumeru to explore, new story quests and world bosses, and the eventual debut of new characters Baizhu and Kaveh.

Developer Hoyoverse released the version 3.6 update preview (opens in new tab) earlier this week, outlining the high points of the patch and its release schedule. The update is technically scheduled to launch on April 12, but it will be available today, April 11, for Western players.

Update maintenance is scheduled to start at 3pm PT / 6pm ET / 11pm BST and run for five hours. Genshin Impact maintenance often ends 20 or 30 minutes early, so if all goes well, we could have access to update 3.6 a bit before 8pm PT / 11pm ET / 4am BST April 12.

Once the update launches, you'll have access to the new areas, domains, and quests – assuming you're up to date with Sumeru's storyline. The second arc of Nahida's story quest is the headliner and will presumably introduce the new Dendro dragon weekly boss fight. As you explore, you'll also encounter the Iniquitous Baptist world boss, who will drop materials needed for upcoming characters.

Update 3.6 will launch with rerun banners for Nahida and Nilou, with the featured four-stars being Kuki, Layla, and Dori. Kaveh will be a four-star on Baizhu's debut banner in the second half of the update, with Ganyu tagging along for another rerun as well. In other words, we're still three weeks away from Baizhu and Kaveh, so just think of that as extra time to pre-farm their materials if you plan on rolling for them.