Gearbox is bringing Tribes of Midgard to PS5

Gearbox has announced that Tribes of Midgard, an upcoming viking game that supports up to 10-player co-op, is coming to PS5 early 2021.

Gameplay in Tribes of Midgard can be solo or multiplayer, with up to nine other players assisting you with taking down giants, which are invading for whatever reason. "Set in worlds full of dark creatures, hidden gods, and abundant materials to be uncovered, you play as a Viking living in a village that houses the Seed of Yggdrasil; the last bastion that protects the gods from the other realms," reads the description from studio Norsfell (via the PlayStation Blog).

I really enjoy the vivid, cel-shaded visuals and the isometric perspective I fell in love with playing games like Diablo and Ultima Online. And like those classic MMORPGS, you'll be hacking away at baddies for loot in between fights with more threatening foes.

Exploring the world you'll find wandering merchants to buy supplies from, hostile enemy camps, and materials to craft weapons and village reinforcements. There seems to be a heavy crafting element to the gameplay, as you'll need to build structures to overcome obstacles, get across rivers, and establish bases.

As you might expect from Gearbox, Tribes of Midgard isn't a PS5 exclusive. There's a Steam page up-and-running, and it's set to release on PC at the same time early next year. No word yet on a release for Xbox One or Xbox Series X, but we'll keep you updated should that change.

After Thursday's big PS5 reveal event, here's everything we know about upcoming PS5 games.