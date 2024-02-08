Garth Ennis returns to Punisher to send Frank Castle on the hunt for Nick Fury

Legendary writer Garth Ennis is returning to Marvel Comics this May to tell a new story about one of the characters he's most synonymous with: Frank Castle, the original Punisher. And Frank's not alone, as the story centers around his quest to rescue none other than Nick Fury when he's captured during the Vietnam war.

Set in 1971 in an alternate timeline, the new story, titled Get Fury, revolves around Frank Castle attempting to rescue Fury from captivity, long before the events that would eventually lead Castle to become the original Punisher years after his military service.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Get Fury is drawn by Jacen Burrows, a frequent collaborator of Ennis in recent years, and will also feature covers by Dave Johnson, who provided the covers for Ennis' long running Punisher MAX title, which involved a long conflict between Fury and Castle.

"It’s 1971, there is a war raging in Vietnam, and Nick Fury has been captured by the Viet Cong," reads Marvel's official description of Get Fury #1. "At this moment, they don’t quite understand that they have in their possession a man who knows enough secrets to damage the United States beyond comprehension. The CIA, however, DOES realize this, and they can’t risk their enemy getting those secrets, so they dispatch the most deadly man in the US Army – LT. Frank Castle."

First announced by Ennis back in 2019, Get Fury is finally seeing print as the third of three limited series which have followed up on Punisher MAX, following 2017's Punisher: Platoon and 2020's Punisher: Soviet.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"There’s a nice sense of things coming full circle with Get Fury; the editor is my good friend Nick Lowe, who handled Born back at the beginning some 20+ years ago, and just like that story this one sees Frank Castle as a US Marine in Vietnam (in fact, it goes some way to explaining how he ended up at Firebase Valley Forge in the first place)," explains Ennis in a statement.

"As the two most violent men in mainstream comics, Fury and Frank work well together - just like they did in the Vietnam sequence of Fury: My War Gone By. All in all, if Get Fury turns out to be the last time I write Frank, I think it'll make for a worthy farewell."

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"I never have more fun on a project than I do with Garth, and his work with these two characters is world class," adds Jacen Burrows. "Getting to bring this chapter of their saga to life was extremely exciting to me as a huge fan of those previous books. And I think I am in the minority of artists that really enjoy the research aspect of doing a period book, so getting to draw a comic set at the tail end of the Vietnam War was a fun challenge."

Get Fury #1 goes on sale May 1.

Frank Castle is MIA in the mainstream Marvel Universe, but there's a new Punisher, Joe Garrison.