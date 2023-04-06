Gamescom Opening Night Live returns in August

Gamescom's big Opening Night Live ceremony is returning later this year on August 22.

As announced earlier today, on April 6, the Opening Night Live presentation will return to Gamescom to commence the festivities in Cologne, Germany, later this year. The ceremony will be taking place near the end of August as usual, this time falling on August 22, to be precise.

As always, we can expect new announcements and reveals at the Opening Night Live presentation. The ceremony hasn't shied away from rolling out the big reveals over the past few years, with arguably the most noteworthy reveal being Elden Ring's grand story-driven trailer a few years ago.

Additionally, keep in mind Gamescom's organizers (and host Geoff Keighley), love a good lengthy showcase. Some of the Opening Night Live ceremonies have run close to three hours before, so if you plan on tuning in to the live showcase, remember you'll be in for a long ride.

Right now, though, we don't know exactly when the Gamescom Opening Night Live presentation will be kicking off on August 22. What we do know is that Gamescom will be open for business as usual just one day later on August 23, and will be sticking around until later that same week on August 27.

Gamescom typically comes about well after the E3 season dies down, only this year, there isn't an E3 to compete again. E3 2023 was officially canceled last month in March, but another Keighley bonanza, the Summer Games Fest, will be stepping in to fill its shoes.

