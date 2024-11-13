World of Warcraft is finally getting player housing: the Midnight expansion adds a feature that MMOs like Final Fantasy 14 have had for years

World of Warcraft will finally get player housing when the MMO's Midnight expansion releases, and you'll hear more about that next year.

Blizzard is celebrating Warcraft's anniversary with a big ol' direct covering everything from the MMO to Hearthstone and Warcraft 3: Reforged. It's the 'one more thing' at the end of World of Warcraft's segment, though, that'll likely excite many.

The cinematic begins with us entering a cozy wee home with a chair facing a fireplace. You have trinkets and trophies adorning the walls and an explorer with their feet up. As we look closer, we see a tankard with the phrase "home sweet home" carved on it. If that leaves you in any doubt, Blizzard has confirmed that, yes, player housing is coming in World of Warcraft's Midnight expansion, which is the second entry in the Worldsoul saga.

We don't know much about World of Warcraft: Midnight just yet, but that should change next year. Blizzard has also released a roadmap that says we'll get a proper expansion reveal next summer.

(Image credit: Blizzard)

Either way, the fact that player housing is on the way is likely to delight the many MMO fans who have had it at the top of their wishlists since, roughly, when the MMO came out 20 years back. Warlords of Draenor introduced Garrisons, character-specific sub-zones that offer plenty of customization possibilities, but not quite a home to show off your stuff.

We'll need to wait to learn more, but thankfully, plenty of other content is coming in the meantime. Blizzard has also revealed that World of Warcraft: The War Within's first major update launches next year and takes us to the subterranean goblin capital of Undermine as we chase Xal'atath to halt their plans. There's an eight-person raid, two new delves, and more to look forward to – including a ground mount that takes the elevated ideas behind skyriding and says, 'Why not a car'? Expect goofy antics and explosions aplenty.

