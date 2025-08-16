World of Warcraft fans don't appreciate having to complete 19 quests about bees, for some reason: "I thought for sure I was done and then I'd get another quest to photograph 10 bees"

World of Warcraft's latest patch is fully underway, and players are reacting how you'd expect to a 19-quest-long story line (25 if you include the quests required to even get started) completely about bees, for some reason.

In theory, it's quite cute. The bee quests are part of the Ecological Succession storyline that sees you trying to restore a ruined planet's ecosystem, starting with the little yellow honey makers. In practice, the quests ask you to rinse and repeat exactly the same routine ad nauseum.

"Seriously, what happened there?" one Reddit thread wondered. "For those that didn't play, it went something like this: get honey, tranquilize the bees, get the bees, tranquilize the bees again, get more honey, tranquilize the bees another time, take pictures of the bees, get the bees again because we are moving, you know what? Get more honey, tranquilize the bees again..." It goes on. "By end of it I just wanted to kill the bees and burn down the eco-dome."

"Several times I thought for sure I was done and then I'd get another quest to photograph 10 bees or throw darts or something," another commentor complained.

"I usually don't get too annoyed about questing, but I was almost yelling at my monitor at that point where you have to return the bees to the hive and then the 'hive' is a bunch of damn barely visible bees on the ground," a third said. "I don't know what went wrong with this, but it was NOT okay. It definitely felt like someone was taking me for a ride."

As PCGamer explains, saving the bees isn't completely mandatory, but doing so will unlock a weekly quest that might just reward folks with a Restored Coffer Key, used to unlock goodies at the end of delves. So, anyone looking for the best delve loot will probably want to finish the quest chain first.

