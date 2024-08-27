MMO fiend falls asleep on stream while grinding 17 World of Warcraft characters to The War Within's level cap in one day: "I don't recommend doing this yourself"

A World of Warcraft pro has gone so hard on grinding their characters to The War Within's new level cap that they literally just nodded off on stream.

After the MMO's new expansion launched in Early Access, Echo guild member Gingi participated in the community tradition race to the new level cap. Going from level 70 to 80 in one hour and 30 minutes is a good shift, but alas, it wasn't enough to win – that honor goes to Monkeylol, who accomplished the feat in just over one hour. Deciding to stay productive, Gingi went about leveling some of his other characters to the new level cap – 17 of them within one day, to quote the man himself.

As World of Warcraft community commentator N_Tys shares on Twitter, Gingi was locked into grinding the new expansion during a stream – and then his head begins to wobble. He only dozes for a few seconds before coming to and asking, "What happened?"

This is what it looks like when you level 17 chars to level 80 in the first day. I don't reccomend doing this yourself. I just woke up and I FEEL FRESH AF LETS GO AGANE https://t.co/nB0xkhdRs6August 24, 2024

Acknowledging the clip online, he says, "This is what it looks like when you level 17 chars to level 80 in the first day. I don't recommend doing this yourself." Mind you, that doesn't mean he won't do it himself – "I just woke up, and I FEEL FRESH AF. LETS GO AGANE." Dang. If you're worried, Gingi has slept since and even kicked off another stream titled "17x80 done, now we play."

As we previously mentioned, leveling in The War Within seems fairly quick, though you can still do things to optimize the process, be it efficient questing or taking advantage of special mechanics that Blizzard likely didn't intend but will likely fix.

When it comes to your secondary characters, you've also got a few bonuses The War Within introduces. Skipping the story on alts once you've done it on your main is neat, as is a leveling boost of 5% when you hit level 80 on one character, though it caps at 25% once you've done five characters. Those are a few of the perks Gingi enjoyed when getting his gang of characters up to max, though there are a few more that allow him to level more than one character at once. Enough to get it all done in one day without falling asleep? Perhaps not, but the man is now truly ready to enjoy what The War Within offers.

It's not just the Worldsoul Saga - World of Warcraft lead Chris Metzen says Blizzard is "mapping out" the MMO upwards of patch 17.0.