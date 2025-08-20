This card battler has you beating the Devil at his own game, accompanied by the vocal talents of Baldur's Gate 3's Emma Gregory
Minthara is helping you take on the devil
The Killing Stone, the brand new game from the makers of The Magic Circle and The Blackout Club, just got revealed at FGS Live from gamescom.
Set in the 17th Century, this folk horror card battler takes us to a remote region of the Arctic circle, so expect it to be cold and dark.
Your task is to save a cursed family, by taking on the Devil at his very own game, but not before taking on a series of demons first.
The Killing Stone's game within a game is a battle for souls, and you, as a Maven or master of the dark arts, must learn how to play if you stand a chance of saving them.
However, it's not all about the cards, as you'll also take time to explore the mansion where the game is set in detail, talking with the family members you're trying to help and their animal familiars.
In doing so you'll unlock new cards and game figurines you can take into the card battler, where ever battle forms part of the bargaining ritual for lifting just some of each family member's so-called inherited evils.
You'll have to play well though, as you haven't got long. The clock is ticking on the arrival of the Devil himself, so you better get playing before the clock strikes Final Reckoning.
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
The Killing Stone will launch on Steam at some point in the future, but you can wishlist it right now to keep up to date.
If you’re looking for more excellent games from today's Future Games Show, have a look at our official Steam page.
Sam Loveridge is the Brand Director and former Global Editor-in-Chief of GamesRadar. She joined the team in August 2017. Sam came to GamesRadar after working at TrustedReviews, Digital Spy, and Fandom, following the completion of an MA in Journalism. In her time, she's also had appearances on The Guardian, BBC, and more. Her experience has seen her cover console and PC games, along with gaming hardware, for a decade, and for GamesRadar, she's in charge of the site's overall direction, managing the team, and making sure it's the best it can be. Her gaming passions lie with weird simulation games, big open-world RPGs, and beautifully crafted indies. She plays across all platforms, and specializes in titles like Pokemon, Assassin's Creed, The Sims, and more. Basically, she loves all games that aren't sports or fighting titles! In her spare time, Sam likes to live like Stardew Valley by cooking and baking, growing vegetables, and enjoying life in the countryside.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.