This card battler has you beating the Devil at his own game, accompanied by the vocal talents of Baldur's Gate 3's Emma Gregory

The Killing Stone, the brand new game from the makers of The Magic Circle and The Blackout Club, just got revealed at FGS Live from gamescom.

Set in the 17th Century, this folk horror card battler takes us to a remote region of the Arctic circle, so expect it to be cold and dark.

Your task is to save a cursed family, by taking on the Devil at his very own game, but not before taking on a series of demons first.

The Killing Stone's game within a game is a battle for souls, and you, as a Maven or master of the dark arts, must learn how to play if you stand a chance of saving them.

However, it's not all about the cards, as you'll also take time to explore the mansion where the game is set in detail, talking with the family members you're trying to help and their animal familiars.

In doing so you'll unlock new cards and game figurines you can take into the card battler, where ever battle forms part of the bargaining ritual for lifting just some of each family member's so-called inherited evils.

You'll have to play well though, as you haven't got long. The clock is ticking on the arrival of the Devil himself, so you better get playing before the clock strikes Final Reckoning.

The Killing Stone will launch on Steam at some point in the future, but you can wishlist it right now to keep up to date.

