Valve's new Deadlock character places doors on walls to teleport across the map, and yes, it's also reminding me a bunch of Portal

The Doorman uses doors, not portals, but still
A new Deadlock character called The Doorman can create two interconnected doors on basically any flat wall on a map and then use them to teleport. You enter one door and exit out the other. And if the concept reminds you of another Valve classic, you're not alone.
The very Portal-esque character was added to Deadlock late last night as part of Valve's promise to gradually introduce six new heroes over the next two weeks or so.
"He's proper, he's polite, but the humble Doorman of The Baroness Hotel is more than meets the eye," a blog post welcoming the character reads. "A brisk ring of his Call Bell leaves nearby enemies disoriented, and his high-speed Luggage Cart knocks them right off their feet."
"Do you find yourself getting lost easily in the streets of Manhattan? Don't worry, The Doorman is here to provide a shortcut with his Doorway whenever the need arises. And only the most special of enemies get to experience the trip of a lifetime to The Baroness Hotel."
You can check some of Doorman's gameplay in the clip below, but he seems like the kind of character that can be a menace at any range. He pokes foes with a little punchy pistol, and I quite like how you can see his various keys jingling off it while he's bobbing around the map. But he can also flank and get up close with those damn doors before swiftly using his other abilities.
Valve says the next hero will debut on Monday, August 25, so players should keep voting over the weekend to decide who'll come first.
