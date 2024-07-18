The First Descendant updates the icons it was accused of ripping off from Destiny 2 to reflect the looter shooter's "unique identity"

The First Descendant has changed some icon designs that almost exactly matched those found in Destiny 2.

When free-to-play looter shooter The First Descendant came out last month, accusations that developer Nexon had ripped off icon images from Bungie swirled across the internet, as at least a dozen in-game icons shared weirdly similar designs with Destiny 2's, with only colors or other small details changed. You can see some of the similarities in the tweet embedded below.

‘The First Descendant’ Is Using Barely-Changed ‘Destiny 2’ Icons via @forbes https://t.co/rGdbfKNfJX pic.twitter.com/gGKfoTkLk9July 7, 2024

Nexon soon after promised to change the icons in question, though it didn't elaborate on how they made their way into the game in the first place. For what it's worth, the icons in question are included in the open-source database Iconhub, which is available to use for both personal and commercial use.

The First Descendant's 1.0.3 patch has now "updated some icon images," and a follow-up director's note explains that the game "has been developed with deep affection and respect for various looter shooters," meaning the team takes "feedback regarding other similar games very seriously." That all certainly implies that the Destiny-ish icons were the ones changed, as the hotfix apparently aims to "reflect the unique identity" of looter shooter #78.

"Destiny 2, being a globally renowned looter shooter game, is also personally admired and respected by the team, and it has served as an inspiration during the development process," Nexon says in a statement provided last week.

Elsewhere, The First Descendant shot passed the 10 million player count in less than a week, though it did so with mixed player reviews. Nexon also announced that, no, it's not messing with your drop rates - in fact, the team's working on a way to prove it's not making your grind more than you need to.

