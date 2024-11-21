Space Marine 2 devs ban mods because they're causing server stability issues, even for players who don't have mods installed

Saber Interactive is cracking down on mods in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 after fan feedback regarding corrupted save files and overall instability during public online sessions.

Announcing the upcoming changes to mod rules in a recent Steam post, the developers make clear that they're still supportive of the shooter's community and its creations. "We've seen incredible community engagement since launch, and we've noticed that some players have started to create and share mods for Space Marine 2. We wanted to make a game that was moddable from the start (this is why our game pack files are not encrypted, for example)."

The announcement continues, with Saber Interactive saying it's "always a pleasure" to see "what our community can create": "Mods are great, and they will no doubt contribute to this game's longevity." However, the studio "must also ensure game stability and continuously work towards a smoother experience for all players" - this unfortunately, for now, means that mods will no longer be allowed during public online games.

"Our data shows that a non-negligible amount of recent server stability issues are related to mods, and that instability impacts even those users who don't have mods installed," explain the devs in the post. "We have also received user reports that their save files were corrupted after playing alongside players with mods. This is why, starting with our next big update in December, mods will be prohibited from public online sessions."

While this means players will no longer be able to enter a public game with mods installed, it doesn't mean that mods are off the table entirely in Space Marine 2. "However, we know that mods are a source of fun and creativity, and they will still be allowed in private Operations lobbies," reveals Saber Interactive. "We will continue to provide all necessary server infrastructure so you can play online with your friends with mods."

That's not all, though: "Once we add custom Eternal War lobbies, mods will work for them as well. We will also be providing an easy entry point to our backend for games with mods installed, so modders won't have to spend time hacking the game executable after each patch." The devs are also planning on "releasing some of our tools to modders so they can develop mods with greater ease," so it's certainly not all bad news for mod enthusiasts.

