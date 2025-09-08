Helldivers 2 players were already getting obliterated, so now it just feels like game master Joel is taking their lunch money, kicking their teeth in, and spitting in their eyes

Helldivers 2's galactic war is the tool used by the live-service game to keep us motivated to continuously lay down our lives for Super Earth. The mastermind behind it, Joel, has devious ways to steer the war whichever way he wants, and it seems he's keen to kick us while we're down on Oshaune. As if we weren't drowning in bug bile already.

Currently, Helldivers are facing overwhelming odds on Oshaune. It's a Terminid Hiveworld filled with underground tunnels that make most stratagems utterly useless. It's also got new enemies like the Hive Lord. It's tough – so tough, some are saying it's "officially worse than Malevelon Creek."

The current Major Order is to successfully extract with 250 million Common Samples and 200 million Rare Samples. We're at 52.2% and 44.7% complete at the time of writing, with just 20 hours left.

To make that even harder, new conditions have arisen on the planet. First, extractions take much longer, making it more difficult to actually get off the rock alive. Second, Eagle re-arms take 30% longer, so there's less air support to help you kill the bugs with. And now, due to "adverse spore conditions" causing logistical issues, ammo pick-ups will give 50% less ammo than before.

I think it's pretty clear this is an objective we're meant to fail, but some players aren't happy about that.

"Genuinely, what are they thinking?" asks one annoyed Helldiver on Reddit. "Are they deaf to all the current criticisms? Even if the 'silent majority' doesn't mind the difficulty change, do they think making it harder is better? First the extraction timer, then the eagle rearm, now this?"

The "silent majority" is referring to Arrowhead CEO Shams Jorjani saying most Helldivers "silently play" the game and don't post about it on Reddit or other social media platforms, so the team can't just implement every suggestion they see online.

"The MO is in a rough shape on its own; it's not like this change would be the dealbreaker, we'll fail it either way as things are now," replies one person. Even I have to admit it does feel like overkill, because we weren't doing well to begin with.

Personally, I'm fine with us failing a Major Order. It's no fun if we win all the time, as nothing ever feels dangerous. I'm curious to see how Arrowhead approaches the narrative and develops this all further.

