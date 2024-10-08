Helldivers 2 players are one step closer to getting their massive Democracy Space Station, but the constant Automaton battles are proving to be a bit much: "I need a break from bots"

Super Earth's finest have done it again, and Helldivers 2 players are one step closer to getting their massive new space station, despite feeling rather worn out by the bots blocking their way.

Right now in Helldivers 2, Super Earth is working on the all-new Democracy Space Station (DSS for short), which is said to be a "a powerful strategic tool for reshaping the Galactic Map." Things kicked off last month with a Major Order to liberate bot planet Clasa or Gaellivare , and after doing so, efforts shifted to the bug front in Turing to help the Ministry of Science do their thing and build a new Xenoentomology Center. This bug-shaped break was brief, though, as the next stage of DSS's construction brought everyone back to the doorstep of the Automatons on Claorell, in order to liberate the planet and its deep-mantle mining complex from the grasp of the bots.

To the credit of the Helldivers, all of these efforts have been going extremely well so far – just a few hours ago, Claorell was liberated, and as a result, a new alloy that can enable the DSS to handle FLT jumps through space can be crafted. What a win! Except right now, it seems that the community's biggest win is simply having a break from smashing bots, with many Reddit users expressing that they're embracing the freedom to squash some bugs, even if aiming for Lesath to cut off any bot advances before they can even happen is probably the best strategic idea.

"I know going to Lesath is the right move but gosh, I need a break from bots. Moving to Pandion for a change of scenery," one player writes after the latest Major Order win.

"I played all four of the latest bot planets that needed [to be] liberated for the Major Orders, and I need a break," another agrees .

"I'm taking a vacation to Pandion before returning to take Lesath," adds another.

Right now, the community is awaiting its next Major Order, so we'll just have to wait and see if we're given an extended Terminid-culling vacation to prevent any bot burnout. Even if not, though, the drive to see what's next for the Democracy Space Station itself is sure to be good motivation – who knows what the scheming Game Master Joel has in store?

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors