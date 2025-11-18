Helldivers 2 drops a cryptic message with its latest patch notes asking us to draw a "'fiery' red circle" around early December for some "'buzzing' updates," immediately sparking speculation
By George Young published
What did Arrowhead Studios mean by this?
Helldivers 2 developer Arrowhead has left a cryptic message at the end of its latest patch notes, asking players to "put a 'fiery' red circle" on their calendars, ready for a "buzzing update." The team calls the most recent addition a "mini quality-of-life update", but we're more interested in deciphering its closing statement.