Helldivers 2 boss says "realism is not the goal" and "player fantasy matters more," but Arrowhead is still careful to remember that "it needs to be Helldivers"

Helldivers 2 has always been a sort of wacky game. Like, have you seen the way divers ragdoll after being body tackled by a comically large beetle? Even the fact that troopers can, and will regularly, hug in the middle of an incoming enemy swarm is kinda ludicrous in the best way possible. But Arrowhead Game Studio's CEO Shams Jorjani has explained what you can already feel just by playing: "Realism is not the goal."

Speaking about how the team views the hit shooter in a series of new Discord messages, Jorjani said the developers aren't aiming for pure realism when making Helldivers 2 - the fantasy is the more important priority.

"There's a balance there in keeping it real within the fantasy," Jorjani continued, probably explaining why friendly fire is enabled for everything that can also deal damage to enemies, but "it's not a [military simulator]. Fun/player fantasy matters more, I think."

Keeping that "balancing act" in harmony is a harder ask, though, especially with a now sizeable studio like Arrowhead. Jorjani said "one of the challenges of running a big team is for direction to align" because "we have many designers all with their own internal compasses."

"Sometimes we drift here, sometimes there. The beauty of games is that magic is created in the diversity of peoples creativity. But again it needs to be Helldivers."

Essentially, any possible future content that will serve this player fantasy is fair game as long as it operates within the established rules of Helldivers. Real world science and logistics have no place in Super Earth's democratic reality.

