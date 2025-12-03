Fortnite star Ninja urges Arc Raiders devs not to make the same mistake as Epic's battle royale: "Keep it as casual as possible"

In a recent livestream, Fortnite and Family Feud player Tyler 'Ninja' Blevins explains how he worries that Arc Raiders will become a competitive game, believing it would ruin online play, and comparing it to the game that made him famous by saying, "it's what happened to Fortnite."

A clip that was shared on Reddit , shows Ninja passionately discussing the idea of a competitive Arc Raiders scene with his audience, saying it has "too much desync for this game to like legitimately be competitive" and begging the devs to "keep it as casual as possible".

"The second they try to make this game competitive, it would be so bad," Ninja says. "I hope there's never tournaments for it. I want them to keep it as casual as possible. The second you start. Nah. Also there's too much desync for this game to like legitimately be competitive. They better never make this game competitive dude. Ever."

Ninja doesn't believe that the problem would lie with Arc Raiders itself (desync aside) but with how playerbases respond to competitive formats. The streamer worries that rather than having casual fun with the game, fans would immediately shift to taking matches seriously, ruining the spirit for the average player.

"Even like joke tournaments," Ninja says. "Like Escape from Tarkov has like tournaments, and like stuff like that, I don't know how they work, but like, the second you start throwing money in this game, people can start competing, you're gonna just get like, I mean it just encourages people to literally min max, to become the fastest in this game, and it greatly increases, it rapidly increases, how quickly people get good at games when you start throwing tournaments. It's what happened to Fortnite."

While Ninja has recently been streaming a lot of Arc Raiders, he's still playing Fortnite from time to time, so the love isn't completely lost there.

