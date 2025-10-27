Duck-based extraction shooter Escape From Duckov was one of the biggest games on Steam over the weekend, beating the likes of Battlefield 6 thanks to a peak of 300,000 concurrent players

Taking a quack at the big leagues

Escape from Duckov art of Duck running from red birds with weapons
(Image credit: Team Soda / bilibili)

Escape From Tarkov parody Escape From Duckov is proving to be as much of a sensation as the original game with a massive Steam player count, beating out Battlefield 6.

Escape From Duckov answers the question that gamers have been asking for decades, what if someone made an extraction shooter where you play as ducks. The indie PVE shooter features a ton of genre staples, being a hardcore survival experience, except everyone is a duck. And since the game launched earlier this month, it's become a big hit, with 1 million copies being sold within its first week. The PVE shooter is making a big impact, becoming a major contender on the Steam charts, with this past weekend being its biggest yet.

