Duck-based extraction shooter Escape From Duckov was one of the biggest games on Steam over the weekend, beating the likes of Battlefield 6 thanks to a peak of 300,000 concurrent players

Escape From Tarkov parody Escape From Duckov is proving to be as much of a sensation as the original game with a massive Steam player count, beating out Battlefield 6 .

Escape From Duckov answers the question that gamers have been asking for decades, what if someone made an extraction shooter where you play as ducks. The indie PVE shooter features a ton of genre staples, being a hardcore survival experience, except everyone is a duck. And since the game launched earlier this month, it's become a big hit, with 1 million copies being sold within its first week . The PVE shooter is making a big impact, becoming a major contender on the Steam charts, with this past weekend being its biggest yet.

Over the weekend, Escape From Duckov reached a peak Steam playercount of 300,645 according to SteamDB , with it currently sitting at 4th in the Steam charts above the likes of Battlefield 6, Apex: Legends, and GTA 5 (below only Counter-Strike 2, Dota 2, and PUBG: Battlegrounds, which are rarely unseated from their spots). Since launching on October 16, the game has grown in popularity, consistently pulling in over 200,000 daily players since the 21st.

While Escape From Tarkov doesn't release official player count numbers, the game has had significant performance and cheating issues as of late . So there's even a chance that the duck-based extraction shooter even outperformed its namesake over the weekend. Although Escape from Tarkov's Steam launch (and actual 1.0 launch ) looms ever closer, we'll have exact numbers to compare in the near future.

