After announcing Escape From Tarkov is finally leaving early access, the extraction shooter dev has confirmed a "page on Steam will be available soon"

Escape From Tarkov 's studio head has confirmed that after eight years of early access, the game is finally coming to Steam.

It's wild to think about, but Escape From Tarkov – which launched into early access two days after Fortnite came out (and having been playable in closed alpha for around a year before that) – is actually getting a full release later this year on November 15. The tactical FPS effectively pioneered the extraction shooter genre and it isn't even out yet, starting development back in 2012 (the same year Star Citizen was announced). Since it was originally released, Escape from Tarkov has been exclusive to its own launcher, however, that won't be the case for long as a Steam release is imminent.

Yes! The page on Steam will be available soon.All the details later. pic.twitter.com/jFLYX1UcaUAugust 31, 2025

Battlestate Games studio head Nikita Buyanov posted a tweet that reads "Yes! The page on Steam will be available soon. All the details later." The tweet also came with a screenshot of an Escape From Tarkov Steam page, showing that the studio will be self-publishing it, a few screenshots, a description and not a whole lot else.

Presumably the "soon" in question would be tied to the full launch in November, unless the studio wants to trial it in early access for a little bit. However, what's on the fans' minds more is what the situation is going to be with the existing launcher. Players in the replies to Buyanov wanted to know if existing players will be able to migrate to Steam either through a key or at the very least being able to translate their account details over to the Steam version if they do have to buy it again.

