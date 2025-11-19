Arc Raiders players try to learn who's the nicest in cross-play lobbies, and I promise you it isn't anyone with a console: "PC players seem to be way more relaxed"

Some Arc Raiders players have been conducting a social experiment and the results, indeed, may shock you.

The meticulous study (spotted by PC Gamer) sought to settle a cross-play lobby issue with the blade of hard science: the friendliness of PC players when compared to console players. And, challenging everything you know about middle schoolers farting into their gamer headsets while shooting people online, Reddit user Monstras-Patrick seems to have determined PC users are the kindest.

That said, their methodology isn't exactly flawless. Monstras-Patrick and their brother based their findings on PS5 lobbies and PC lobbies over the course of just one week – so, their population excludes Xbox players. Then, their sample size is small; they played a total of 84 rounds on PS5, discovering a total of seven players they deemed "nice," and they played only 51 rounds on PC, reaping 17 "nice" players. In any case, Monstras-Patrick declares, "I am never playing the game on cross-play against console players ever again."