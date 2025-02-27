New Sims 4 update adds burglars, customizable tattoos – and a "horrific bug" that makes children pregnant: "This is an actual nightmare"
The kids aren't all right
After revealing the upcoming Businesses and Hobbies expansion for The Sims 4, EA went on to release a brand-new update containing burglars and customizable tattoos ahead of the pack – but apparently, not everything that accompanied the patch's arrival was good.
Not good at all, in fact – so much so, that one unwanted addition might even rival the incest bug that made Sims want to date family members. According to players' new reports online, the latest update has brought with it a glitch of sorts that makes child Sims appear pregnant. A recent Reddit thread highlights the disturbing bug, with the original poster sharing a screenshot of an affected child in-game. "Umm guys … My kid is pregnant."
Fellow Simmers have flooded the comments with their own experiences, showcasing that the bug is, unfortunately, not an isolated incident. "This is not the first post I've seen about pregnant kids after the update, unfortunately," writes one. "It's a base game glitch with the new update," explains another fan. "I have one, too." Elsewhere in the replies, players acknowledge how disgusting the glitch is – a sentiment I'd argue we all share.
"This is an actual nightmare," reads a response. "Sims 4 gets the most horrific bugs." As a dedicated Sims stan myself, I'm sad to say the latter statement is true – and it's not even just The Sims 4, either. Every entry has had its fair share of mind-boggling glitches, from pets walking on their hind legs to children going to work instead of adults. This might just end up being one of the worst Sims 4 bugs ever, though – among plenty.
