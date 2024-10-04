After 24 years of developing MMOs, inZOI's director "got sick of it" and wanted to try his hand at making a worthy Sims 4 rival

New Sims-like gem inZOI, with all of its stunning Unreal Engine 5 visuals, is surprisingly a product of PUBG developer Krafton - and according to the director, it was born from a desire to move away from MMOs and onto a project that could rival The Sims 4 .

With all of its flashy visuals and recent character creator demo , it's no wonder that inZOI has blown sim fans away already - after all, there hasn't been a decent competitor to EA's iconic Sims series in a hot minute. The Life by You cancellation and the ongoing lengthy wait for Paralives speaks to this. Every time a promising Sims-like project pops up, it either fails or remains in development for what feels like forever.

With inZOI, though, this doesn't seem to be the case - and considering director Hyungjun Kim's motivation behind its production, that's not all that surprising. As revealed by the dev in an interview with Game File , Kim was ready to move on from MMOs to challenging EA with a sim of his own. "I have 24 years of game development under my belt and I've been working on MMORPGs for the longest time."

inZOI 2023 Official Gameplay Demo - YouTube Watch On

According to the mastermind behind online Korean hits like Aion and Elyon, he simply "got sick of it" - over two decades of MMOs will do that to you, I imagine. One fateful day during which his son asked him a simple question changed everything, however, injecting his mind with two thoughts: Why has there never been a successful Sims competitor to rival EA's beloved series of more than 20 years, and could he try his hand at making one?

That's where inZOI comes in - the potential Sims challenger with groundbreaking visuals, immersive gameplay, and features never seen in games of the genre before like a "3D print" mechanic that allows players to turn real-life photos into in-game items. As a longtime Sims stan myself, I can't wait to see how inZOI's release goes later this year. I've clocked a good few hours into the character creator and am champing at the bit for more.

