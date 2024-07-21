After 10 long years, The Sims 4 Lovestruck finally lets NPCs come to you and ask to advance the relationship for a change: "We just want you to be able to play your way"

Lovestruck is almost out for The Sims 4 , which means that EA's spiciest expansion pack yet and its exciting content is just around the corner - including the NPC autonomy we Simmers have been requesting for years.

There are few things I'm looking forward to more this year than Lovestruck, The Sims 4's newest expansion pack. Not only is it launching alongside a massive free base game update containing some of the community's most hotly anticipated features, but it's also drastically changing how romance works in-game - for the better. If you're tired of having to always initiate relationships between your Sims and their lovers, EA has great news.

No more Sims 4 mods necessary - NPCs will freely prompt changes to their relationships with your Sims when Lovestruck arrives. Speaking at the expansion pack's recent digital preview event, developers like senior game designer Josh Contreras reveal how these sorts of interactions will look in-game. "NPC Sims can actually come and ask you to advance your relationship," he explains.

(Image credit: EA)

"When another Sim wants to move forward with the relationship, you'll get a prompt to accept or reject this change," Contreras continues. "If you'd prefer that other Sims don't recommend these changes, such as asking to become partners or asking to become engaged, you can always turn that off in gameplay settings." Just as with Cupid's Corner, the upcoming fully functional dating app for Sims , everything regarding this new autonomy is up to us as we play.

"Ultimately, we just want you to be able to play your way," the dev admits. From the return of turn-ons and turn-offs to the addition of Simmers' long-requested polyamory feature , there's so much coming to The Sims 4 that I'm inclined to agree here - EA is evidently listening to us, and it's undeniably refreshing. Perhaps we'll even see cars one day, or maybe even fairies? No, I shouldn't get too greedy.

Searching for another life sim to play? Here are 10 games like The Sims 4 to check out.