Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom might be hiding a tribute to two Nintendo legends, and Reggie Fils-Aime is "incredibly touched"

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is stuffed with references to A Link To The Past, A Link Between Worlds, and more niche parts of the series' history - but it might also be hiding a tribute to two Nintendo legends in plain sight.

In Echoes of Wisdom's Lake Hylia area, Zelda stumbles across two Zoras who come from different tribes and eventually work together to make sure the River Zora and Ocean Zora can co-exist. TheGamer theorizes that the two Zoras - Inawa and Rogma - might actually be a callback to the friendship between former Nintendo CEO Satoru Iwata (RIP) and former Nintendo of America president Reggie Fils-Aime.

Of course, their names are loosely similar. Inawa, Iwata. Rogma, Reggie. Then there's also the fact that they come from two different tribes (Nintendo Nintendo and Nintendo of America) but share similar goals and ultimately fall under the same umbrella.

"If the developers did indeed reference the friendship between Mr. Iwata and me, I am incredibly touched," Reggie tweeted today after spotting the potential callback.

REGGIE vs IWATA HD - Super Smash Bros annonce Mii - trailer [E3 2014] - YouTube Watch On

Satoru Iwata was the company's president for well over a decade, leading it through arguably the company's best years (the Wii and DS era) and worst (sorry, Wii U). Reggie was similarly important to Nintendo's legacy, and the two frequently went viral for their public friendship. One Nintendo Direct had muppet versions of the two figures tour the company's offices. And then, to announce the addition of Mii Fighters to Super Smash Bros, the two executives orchestrated the wackiest fight scene you've ever seen from a company as big as Nintendo.

Check out the best video game Easter Eggs of all time for more hidden goodies.