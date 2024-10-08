This Metal Gear Solid 2 stan recreated his favorite aircraft from the action game in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, and it's awesome

A genius Metal Gear Solid 2 fan has somehow managed to create the AV-8B Harrier II attack aircraft in Tears of the Kingdom using Zonai devices, and it's as functional as it is impressive.

Last year's open-world Legend of Zelda sequel leaves a lot of room for creativity, and boy do some people make use of it - including one player who goes by "saiotoko002" online. In one of his more recent posts , he highlights how managed to assemble the Harrier II in Nintendo 's open-world gem. "There was a request for a fighter plane that flies with an infinite rocket," a translated version of his text reads.

This request is what prompted saitoko002 to build the Harrier II, or as he describes it, "my favorite in MGS2!" According to him, it was his first go at "using it with the infinite wings" - and infinite it is indeed. The clip attached to the creator's post shows the aircraft in action in Tears of the Kingdom, and it's downright awesome. Link uses it as one would a real attack plane, setting enemies and even bosses ablaze.

Various Zonai devices make up the body of the Harrier II, from rockets to wings - and it's not the first time saitoko002 has pulled such a massive feat off in the Zelda game, either. A quick scan through his earlier posts shows various Metal Gear Solid-inspired builds in Tears of the Kingdom, as well as some from other franchises like Armored Core 6 -esque fighting robots and recreations of the battle droids from Star Wars.

It's almost mind-boggling, and I'm sort of obsessed now with browsing through saitoko002's builds. He's done it all in Tears of the Kingdom, including little movie-style videos such as his action-packed take on a Pokemon battle between Registeel, Regice, and Yelrock. It's worth taking a look at his profile as well as his YouTube channel, where he has recently also branched out to uploading Echoes of Wisdom gameplay.

