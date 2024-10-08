Echoes of Wisdom fans have figured out how to cheese the new Legend of Zelda game: drowning every enemy in a single cube of water
If it works, it works
Legend of Zelda stans have now discovered a brilliant brand-new strategy to cheese Echoes of Wisdom - drowning enemies in a lone cube of water.
Echoes of Wisdom hasn't even been available for two weeks, but players have certainly been busy. They've already managed to beat the game in under an hour with only four hearts and play as Link instead of the titular princess, but that's not all. There's another fun strat in town, and it involves using one of Zelda's most overpowered Echo abilities - the Water Block. All she has to do is place it and pull enemies within its liquid confines.
The most busted strategy in Echoes of Wisdom people have been talking about is that you can create a cube of water and drag most enemies into it and they will instantly drown. pic.twitter.com/y8NBcuDs4MOctober 3, 2024
Some of Hyrule's most formidable foes can be slayed this way, it seems. As noted in a recent post from writer Chris Person highlighting a clip of the strat in action, fans can just "drag most enemies into it and they will instantly drown." I have to say, it's incredibly satisfying to watch and is undoubtedly a genius use for the Water Block - and a good few other players responding to the video seem to agree. "Finally a good use for water," comments one. "About time."
Another calls the liquid cube an "insanely GOATed" ability, joking that ever since they first discovered the Water Block they "hardly use the bed anymore" - arguably the second most "GOATed" Echo, if you ask me. Fans also point out that the water can double as a great tool for "gaining elevation," something that's endlessly useful in Nintendo's latest Zelda entry. Now if you'll excuse me, I believe I've got some Water Blocks to go and place in-game myself.
