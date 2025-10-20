The Elder Scrolls fans rebuilding the entirety of Morrowind "cut from the original game" are now adding "one of the holy grails" of Bethesda lore fans have wanted "for more than 20 years"

The developers heading one of Morrowind's most impressive mods, Tamriel Rebuilt, are still hard at work fleshing it out to include some of fans' most requested features for the 23-year Elder Scrolls RPG – and upcoming expansion Poison Song is proof.

Tamriel Rebuilt has been in the works longer than Morrowind has been around. The project was initially conceived in 2001, the year before the third Elder Scrolls entry released, with its creators hoping to add onto Bethesda's own canonical vision of Tamriel with extra content that never actually made it into the official game. It's safe to say they've accomplished that and then some, and since its launch in 2006, various expansions have followed.

The most recent expansion, Grasping Fortune, is described as the team's "biggest and most ambitious expansion to date" – but it's certainly not its last. In fact, as Tamriel Rebuilt devs discuss in a new online post, another is now in the works: Poison Song. What makes this one so notable, though? "For the first time," as the modders explain, "a joinable House Indoril" will be available in Morrowind… sort of a big deal, that.

House Indoril stands as one of the five Great Houses of the Dunmer, but it isn't one you can join yourself in Morrowind – yet, anyway. As the Tamriel Rebuilt creators detail, Poison Song, which initially started coming to fruition "in mid-2021," brings "one of the holy grails that TR players had been waiting for more than twenty years: the ability to join House Indoril" – along with regions like the Orethan Heartland and an immersive questline.

There's a lot underway with Poison Song, and the Tamriel Rebuilt team's full update on the new expansion is worth a full read through. What's more, it doesn't actually sound as though it's too far off. "Overall, the pace is good on all fronts and finalization of the expansion is expected to be a matter of months away," as the devs reveal. That means a load of content is coming to the decades-old RPG in a short period of time.

Tamriel Rebuilt is shaping up to be quite long-lived, and downright massive, So massive, in fact, that the team behind it expects it to outlast The Elder Scrolls 6 – just as it previously did Oblivion, Skyrim, and perhaps Oblivion Remastered, too.

