Skyrim modder creates hilarious "new tech" for the RPG so he can voice the Dragonborn in real-time while his Twitch chat voices NPCs

One genius Skyrim player has created a mod that allows him to seamlessly voice the iconic RPG's protagonist in real-time, and it's downright brilliant.

It's been well over a decade since its release now, but Bethesda's game-changing fifth Elder Scrolls entry is still on the minds of many clever modders - including that of Blurbs, an ex-software engineer turned content creator. His most recent feat, a Skyrim mod that's as funny as it is impressive, finally gives the RPG's Dragonborn a non-shouty voice - and it's the player's, or in this case, Blurbs' own. "I modded Skyrim to let me voice the main character," he says.

The creative mastermind describes his mod as "new tech," and it works pretty seamlessly - all he has to do is speak into his microphone. That's not all, though: "Not only that but as usual my Twitch chat voices the characters around me." It's as wonderfully chaotic and hilarious to witness as you'd expect. Blurbs shared a clip highlighting some of the stream chat's lines, including (but certainly not limited to) "your mom" jokes.

I modded Skyrim to let me voice the main character just by talking into my microphone. Naturally, I started doing "IRL streams" from WITHIN Skyrim. And yes, my Twitch chat is still voicing the surrounding NPCs.Honestly, this might be some of my best work yet. pic.twitter.com/JcLO6jjau8August 27, 2024

Watching the streamer respond in real time turns the shenanigans up by a thousand: "The fuck did you say to me?" It's wildly entertaining, and I'm not the only one who thinks so - one viewer's comment calls the mod "exactly what Skyrim needed." Another tells Blurbs he "outdid himself" this time. Various responses also compare his voice tech to a Skyrim VTuber mod of sorts: "Bro just invented VTubing in Skyrim."

They have a point - it does feel a bit like vtubing but with the added layer of your avatar actually being a functional in-game character, and I'm obsessed. The silly voice coupled with a vlog-like, selfie-style view of the Dragonborn's face is maybe the best formula for live streaming that I've ever seen. As Blurbs puts it, the mod "might be some of my best work yet." Now I need someone to do something similar in Baldur's Gate 3 - for science purposes, of course.

