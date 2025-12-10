Skyrim art lead knows "it's a bit of a joke" how many times Bethesda has re-released the iconic RPG over the past 14 years: "It's a great game. We want everyone to be able to play it"

Skyrim's lead artist has acknowledged that the sheer number of Skyrim ports available is a major joke at this point.

Just when you thought Bethesda might have run out of ways to re-release Skyrim, a new version of the now-14-year-old RPG has arrived on Switch 2. The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim – Anniversary Edition was shadowdropped yesterday onto Nintendo's new console, and it sure is Skyrim again.

Alongside the launch of the new edition, Nintendo Life caught up with Matt Carofano, lead artist on Skyrim, who spoke about the re-release process, explaining, "We're huge fans of Nintendo, love working with them and getting our games to their consoles. And because there's a new console, it's 'Hey, let's bring back one of our most beloved games to the Switch 2 and see how we can improve it and make it the best experience for that console.'"

He adds, "There's a whole new generation who might be getting a Switch 2 for the first time, and that's the first time they've ever played Skyrim. So that's really it."

However, since Skyrim is a part of the Resident Evil 4, Rayman 2, and Street Fighter 2 gang of 'this will be re-released for everything,' the announcement was met with surprise that Bethesda has managed to pull it off again. Carofano acknowledges the number of re-releases, explaining, "It's a bit of a joke at this point how often we release Skyrim, but it's a great game. We want everyone to be able to play it in the best way possible."

Given that The Elder Scrolls 6 won't be out until at least 2070 at this rate, I'd expect we'll see more versions of Skyrim down the line anyway. The NEX Playground outsold the PS5 one week last month, and I'm sure Bethesda are already rubbing their hands together and scheming.

An immortal-looking Todd Howard thinks GTA 6 will be out before The Elder Scrolls 6, calls Rockstar "some of the absolute best" at world design.