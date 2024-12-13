Final Fantasy 7 fans have been begging for Tifa to be added to Tekken 8, so they're taking the news of FF16 star Clive being added as well as you'd expect: "IT SHOULD HAVE BEEN HER"

After constant begging, pleading, and praying from Final Fantasy fans who want nothing more than to see Tifa in Tekken 8 , the fighting game's final DLC character of its year 1 pass has been revealed, and it's none other than Final Fantasy 16 star Clive Rosfield.

Clive is a cool dude. People love Clive. But the dedicated Tifa fanbase has been begging for Cloud's childhood bestie to be added to Tekken 8 since the start, to the point that Tekken veteran Katsuhiro Harada even acknowledged the demand back in January. At the time, he said that "we have not decided anything about guest characters," but obviously, a lot has changed in the meantime, and poor Tifa is nowhere to be seen, despite a different Final Fantasy character now present and accounted for.

"IT SHOULD HAVE BEEN HER… TIFA WAS LITERALLY MADE FOR TEKKEN c'mon man," one Tifa supporter laments . "Tifa just makes more sense as a guest character for Tekken. Also, a more popular character," argues another . "Clive over Tifa this can not be," another says , processing the news.

Obviously though, that's not to say that no one is happy that Clive's here – he's getting plenty of love, too. "I mean Tifa was robbed but I loved FF16 and he is hot so I'm not mad," one fan concludes . Others have pointed out that thanks to the antics of Clive's voice actor, Ben Starr, we've sort of been given the best of both worlds. Sort of.

Yeah close enough. Welcome Tifa Tekken 8 pic.twitter.com/3c681MKqWJDecember 13, 2024

Anyway, Clive will be available 72 hours early for any players with the Playable Character Year 1 Pass, meaning it'll be possible to play as him from December 16. He's being introduced alongside a new battle stage, Phoenix Gate, as a, uh, not-so-jolly throwback to his tragic past.

It's also worth noting that Clive's inclusion doesn't mean that Tifa has been permanently ruled out, although admittedly it does seem increasingly less likely that she'll make an appearance in Tekken 8 at this point. Don't give up hope though, Tifa fans.

