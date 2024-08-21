Take charge of a complex cannon and help save the world in interplanetary conflict simulation game PVKK
You're probably not going to need a bigger gun...
PVKK: Planetenverteidigungskanonenkommandant was just featured during the Future Games Show at Gamescom Presented by Sid Meier’s Civilization® VII.
Part of the Future Games Show 'Ones to Watch' series, PVKK (we'll save you the full name, but suffice to say it translates as Planet Defensive Cannon Commander) puts you in charge of, well, a planetary defense cannon. You're a soldier for an autocratic regime, embroiled in a war against an interplanetary foe, and it's your job to man this massive cannon in defense of your homeland.
The bad news is that that might be easier said than done. This cannon is huge, complicated, and requires a lot of upkeep to ensure it's doing its job properly. The good news is that you've got plenty of time to learn how it works and keep it well looked-after, because you're confined to this bunker. You'll have some downtime each day, between missions - time to read the paper, brew some tea, and get some rest - but you'll never be getting very far away from your cannon.
Of course, war is a complicated beast, and you may start to get the sense that not everything your rulers tell you is true. Perhaps there really are two sides to this conflict, and perhaps you'll have an interesting choice to make in the not-too-distant future.
PVKK doesn't have a release date yet, but it's heading to Steam, where you can wishlist it now.
