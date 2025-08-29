Upcoming Dune: Awakening update feels like the survival MMO's biggest patch yet, adding everything from more story missions to character recustomization

Nearly three months have passed since Funcom released long-awaited survival MMO Dune: Awakening, but developers still have a lot in store for players – including a new update that might just be the game's biggest yet.

Although it isn't officially here, version 1.2.0.0 is available to try via the Dune: Awakening public test client – and boy, is there a lot to check out. Funcom outlines all of the update's new additions and changes in its patch notes online, starting with the most significant features to come to the game. These, of course, include "a multitude of bug fixes and improvements" as well, from anti-cheat measures to server stability improvements.

The most exciting thing to come out of the update, in my totally unbiased opinion anyway, is the new quests. As noted by Funcom, the patch introduces "journey storyline, 'The Great Convention,'" which picks up right where "Find the Fremen" and "The Assassins Handbook" left us. Will we finally find the Fremen? Only time will tell, I suppose, but I know I'm looking forward to diving back into the game to see.

There's plenty more to start playing again for, too. We finally have character recustomization (albeit no renaming, so I'm sorry to those of you who picked xXSandwormSniperXx or other silly names), with "a new recustomizer room in each social hub" – in other words, Arrakeen City and Harko Village. The fun doesn't end there for us virtual fashionistas – this addition "also includes four new hairstyles, new tattoos, and new tattoo tinting and custom colors."

Although we can't rename our characters, the patch adds "renaming functionality in the placeables and vehicles menu for players to be able to organize their bases better." There's also a new weapon – the Adept Missile Launcher – and exclusive armor sets specific to each trainer, "together with a customization item that allows other armors of the same type to be styled accordingly." If you've previously completed their contracts, you'll get the armor sets retroactively, so don't worry about missing out.



Version 1.2.0.0 also features several other changes, including an "auto-run toggle which automatically moves character/vehicle forward" and improved vehicular storage. It feels downright massive, and it's safe to say I'm not the only one thrilled about the patch. A recent Reddit thread highlighting the update proves as much, with one player writing, "Fantastic changes." Another says the tweaks "almost all feel amazing," and will "hopefully make the game more fun."

If you're as enthusiastic about the patch as I am, opt into the separate public test client on Steam and give it a try. It's likely to officially launch soon, too, so if you're not able to yet, no need to fret – everyone will eventually be able to set off into The Great Convention.

