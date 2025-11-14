The cozy Don’t Starve-like survival game where you get to play as the cutest little mouse imaginable is already Very Positive on Steam

Redwall lives on

Winter Burrow art showing a a family of mice living in the stump of a tree, laundry hanging outside
(Image credit: Pine Creek Games)

Winter Burrow is the latest game to bear the cozy genre moniker, which makes sense at first glance. However, the adorable title, which casts players as a mouse straight out of a children's book, is, not so secretly, a survival game in the vein of Don't Starve.

"Unexpectedly heartwrenching," we call it in our Winter Burrow Indie Spotlight. As such, Winter Burrow tasks players with many of the same goals found in the grueling survival title Don't Starve, such as foraging for resources like wood and ingredients, while throwing its own cute spin on the formula. You are able to bring these ingredients back to your home, which has been abandoned by the protagonist mouse's aunt, and bake them into pies. You can also knit sweaters, which just sounds delightfully cozy.

