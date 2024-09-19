Palworld rumbles on with a "fatal bug" fix that stops wild and base Pals from moving and working, hours after Nintendo publicly announced its lawsuit

Palworld developer Pocketpair has rolled out a fix for the survival game to address an issue where wild and base Pals would sometimes stop moving and working. While the issue has been remedied on Xbox, a fix for Steam is still in process.

Announced on Twitter, the "fatal bug" fix follows another recent update focusing on in-game optimizations and anti-cheat measures. Naturally, an idle workforce isn't anyone's idea of ideal when it comes to a survival game based on crafting, so Pocketpair got to work fixing the issue.

The developer says the issue should be fixed on Xbox, though the same issue, while only occurring in limited circumstances, is still happening on Steam. On that, the developer says the team is investigating, so sit tight.

The update also has the unfortunate timing of coming out just hours after Nintendo and The Pokemon Company publicly announced plans to fight Pocketpair in court for infringing "multiple patent rights." Pocketpair has since replied publicly, vowing to "do our utmost" for fans and to ensure that indie devs "are not hindered or discouraged from pursuing their creative ideas."

While Pocketpair admits legal snafus like these drain company time, I doubt the survival game will die down anytime soon. Content timelines will likely be redrawn as events unfold in courts over what could be years. As for what'll happen, it depends on factors ranging from the strength of Nintendo's claim to Pocketpair's ability and willingness to stick it out in court. Mind you, one lawyer reckons "Nintendo may be reaching." What's sure is that we'll likely hear plenty more before everything is done.

Just this week, The Pokemon Company won a $15 million copyright case against six Chinese companies who developed one creature-catching RPG that flew too close to the Solrock.