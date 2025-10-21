Palworld is getting a spooktacular new Halloween update featuring costumes and "mystery" just like in 2024, despite Pocketpair saying "things will be a little quiet" in preparation for 1.0
Happy Palloween, gamers
Palworld is getting a spooktacular new Halloween update this week, it seems, but it doesn't just feature cute outfits – there are mysteries in store for players to solve and creepy, crawly creatures apparently set to roam the Palpagos Islands.
Much like last year, Pocketpair has a big Halloween event in store for its creature collector survival game mashup. In 2024, there was a plethora of adorable seasonally themed skins to collect: Halloween Cattiva, Halloween Croajiro, Spectacled Katress, and Pirate Pengullet. It looks as though the developers are set to follow a similar formula this year, with costumes in the works for the festive new update – and more, too.
Announcing the event, which commences this Thursday, on October 23, Pocketpair exclaims, "Halloween is coming to Palworld! Rumor has it that Zoe's been spotted in a rather unusual new outfit… But that's not the only mystery. Something strange is happening to the adorable Pal Depresso. Reports have come in of mysterious figures roaming the Palpagos Islands, dressed in what appear to be Depresso costumes!"
Something mysterious is lurking in the shadows...what could it be?We'll find out on October 23rd...👀 pic.twitter.com/PnPzBXxoAuOctober 21, 2025
As horrifyingly adorable as that all sounds, I do personally love the "mystery" aspect of it all – very Scooby Doo meets Pokemon, if you ask me. "What could be going on…? Stay tuned for more details coming soon, and keep an eye out for whatever 'tricks' might be brewing in Palworld!" Although Pocketpair doesn't provide more details, it does sound like Halloween might be even bigger in Palworld in 2025 than ever before.
I'm personally excited to see Zoe don a Halloween-themed kitty-eared witch hat myself, but it's certainly not the only fun thing to look forward to. On top of it all, there's also the 1.0 release scheduled for next year to anticipate – but the long-awaited full release can only come after "a lot of cleanup," as Pocketpair previously explained. "It means that things will be a little quiet from us for the rest of this year," the devs stated then.
"It also means our winter update won't be as big as Feybreak was." As disappointing as that might be to learn, it's clear Pocketpair is still dropping new updates regardless – Halloween included – and there's so much more in store, too.
"We're doing just fine:" Palworld dev addresses hate surrounding the survival game, says it's just "an easy 500k views" that "doesn't actually have any impact on the game."
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.