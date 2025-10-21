Palworld is getting a spooktacular new Halloween update featuring costumes and "mystery" just like in 2024, despite Pocketpair saying "things will be a little quiet" in preparation for 1.0

Palworld is getting a spooktacular new Halloween update this week, it seems, but it doesn't just feature cute outfits – there are mysteries in store for players to solve and creepy, crawly creatures apparently set to roam the Palpagos Islands.

Much like last year, Pocketpair has a big Halloween event in store for its creature collector survival game mashup. In 2024, there was a plethora of adorable seasonally themed skins to collect: Halloween Cattiva, Halloween Croajiro, Spectacled Katress, and Pirate Pengullet. It looks as though the developers are set to follow a similar formula this year, with costumes in the works for the festive new update – and more, too.

Announcing the event, which commences this Thursday, on October 23, Pocketpair exclaims, "Halloween is coming to Palworld! Rumor has it that Zoe's been spotted in a rather unusual new outfit… But that's not the only mystery. Something strange is happening to the adorable Pal Depresso. Reports have come in of mysterious figures roaming the Palpagos Islands, dressed in what appear to be Depresso costumes!"

Something mysterious is lurking in the shadows...what could it be?We'll find out on October 23rd...👀 pic.twitter.com/PnPzBXxoAuOctober 21, 2025

As horrifyingly adorable as that all sounds, I do personally love the "mystery" aspect of it all – very Scooby Doo meets Pokemon, if you ask me. "What could be going on…? Stay tuned for more details coming soon, and keep an eye out for whatever 'tricks' might be brewing in Palworld!" Although Pocketpair doesn't provide more details, it does sound like Halloween might be even bigger in Palworld in 2025 than ever before.

I'm personally excited to see Zoe don a Halloween-themed kitty-eared witch hat myself, but it's certainly not the only fun thing to look forward to. On top of it all, there's also the 1.0 release scheduled for next year to anticipate – but the long-awaited full release can only come after "a lot of cleanup," as Pocketpair previously explained. "It means that things will be a little quiet from us for the rest of this year," the devs stated then.

"It also means our winter update won't be as big as Feybreak was." As disappointing as that might be to learn, it's clear Pocketpair is still dropping new updates regardless – Halloween included – and there's so much more in store, too.

